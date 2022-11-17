Kohli's game-changing six off Haris Rauf; arguably the 'greatest single T20 shot of all time': ICC

File Photo

Team India failed to qualify for the T20 World Cup 2022 final after losing to England in the semifinals. The manner the Men in Blue began their campaign in the showcase event, though, was one of the most unforgettable moments for Indian supporters.

A win over Pakistan is always good, but it's even sweeter when it comes in a World Cup. And given India's current situation, it was the frosting on the cake.

India pulled off a heist against their arch-rivals, and they owe it all to Virat Kohli. The batsman delivered a masterpiece of an inning (82* off 53 deliveries) to lead India to victory. However, it was hardly the usual free-flowing inning from Kohli. Before unleashing the huge shots, the batter had his share of difficulties. Despite Kohli and Pandya hitting boundaries, the run rate was skyrocketing.

It all came down to 28 runs off the final eight balls. Haris Rauf was in the middle of a fantastic stint and Kohli was at the crease. The Pakistani pacer had only given up three runs in the first four balls, putting the onus on Kohli. The batter then did something miraculous, hitting two straight sixes to send Pakistan crashing to the ground.

On the fifth delivery of the 19th over, Kohli blasted a six straight down the ground. To say the least, it was a ridiculous shot. Kohli managed to middle it and send the ball flying into the stands despite a solid velocity behind the delivery and little room to free his arms.

Incredible six of Virat Kohli against Haris Rauf.pic.twitter.com/aGwTD5wjCL — Cricket Master (@Master__Cricket) November 7, 2022

Everyone was in amazement of the shot, and many are still in awe of it. It will undoubtedly go down as one of the best shots, and according to the International Cricket Council (ICC), it may go down as "the greatest single T20 shot of all time."

While naming the top 5 game-changing moments of the T20 World Cup 2022, ICC described Kohli’s six against Rauf as the greatest single T20 shot. “But given the match situation, it was extraordinary; arguably the greatest single T20 shot of all time,” wrote ICC in its blog.

