'Kohli lost captaincy but he..': Wasim Akram lauds former India captain for his stellar performance in T20 World Cup

File Photo

Apart from his world-class batting, fans and analysts alike frequently praise Virat Kohli's fitness and intensity on the field. Whether it's a practice session or a World Cup knockout, whether India is leading or trailing, Kohli is constantly pumped up and ready to seize any opening that the opposition presents.

When nothing is happening with his intensity and effort, he creates possibilities. Former Pakistan captains Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Shoaib Malik praised Virat Kohli for the same qualities and praised the right-hander for his fitness and energy.

Wasim Akram said on A Sports that Virat Kohli lost his captaincy in all formats of the game earlier this year. Nonetheless, he did not become demotivated because he chose to succeed as a team player.

"Instead of making a face, I got dropped as a captain and blah blah blah. I will just stand quietly at short fine-leg but he said no I got dropped as a captain, fine! I will play as a batter and also be the best fielder in the Indian side," Akram said.

Waqar Younis, a member of the same panel, said that in general, when a captain's leadership duties are removed, he loses his place in the XI.

"In Pakistan, you go home after you are dropped from captaincy. I don't remember any player (from Pakistan) who has got dropped from captaincy and is making heads turn as a player," he added.

Shoaib Malik, who has played a lot of cricket against Kohli, praised Kohli for always considering a T20 as a 40-over game rather than only concentrating about his batting.

"This is something we've got to learn from Virat Kohli. Here in Pakistan, if you've scored runs, then people roam around with their collars up. There's no harm in doing that but always be a team man whether you have scored runs or not. His quality is that he plays the entire 40 overs with the same intensity. You will always see Kohli trying to help out the team in the field. It doesn't matter whether he has scored a hundred or has been dismissed for a zero," he said.

Virat Kohli has already scored three half-centuries in four matches, breaking Mahela Jayawardene's record for most runs in T20 World Cup history.

India will play there last game of the Super 12 round against Zimbabawe on November 6.

