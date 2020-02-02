'Koffee With Karan' controversy: Cliched lines start to feel true, says KL Rahul

KL Rahul has been in-form be it with the bat or behind the stumps in the T20I series against New Zealand.

While he is enjoying his time on-field, his off-field controversy somehow is not willing to leave his side.

After his appearance at 'Koffee with Karan' with friend and teammate Hardik Pandya, the former was banned by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after some controversial statements on a reality chat show.

Talking about the incident, Rahul said how his life changed after the incident.

“Everybody kept saying time will heal, but you don’t see it as a young guy. I hadn’t really performed well earlier in Australia [December 2018-January 2019]. There was that frustration. It was tough on my family as well because my mom and dad worry about society, what people will say,” Rahul said, according to Cricket Addictor.

“I sulked, I won’t lie. I didn’t want to do anything. The only thing that made me forget what was happening was training, cricket and some golf. Now, after a year, when people say ‘time heals’, ‘everything happens for the best’ etc, these clichéd lines start to feel true".

The Karnataka wicket-keeper batsman added that it was difficult to move on after the incident, however, cricket is what kept him going.

“I personally needed a hit like that to wake up and know which direction I’m going in. I realised I wasn’t good at anything else [except cricket]. I was too far into this, I’d chosen what I have to do and I had to give it everything. From there, my focus became better. It made me stronger and more disciplined,” he said.

As far as his performance is concerned, the stylish batsman has scored a couple of half-centuries in the ongoing India-New Zealand T20I series.

He has also been named as the captain of his Indian Premier League (IPL) side, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).