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'Know the full story before you judge': Irfan Pathan fires back at Gautam Gambhir's critics after 1st NZ T20I

Irfan Pathan has urged Gautam Gambhir’s critics not to rush to judgment following India’s first T20I against New Zealand. Read his message, the context behind the debate and how India’s performance has sparked reactions.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 23, 2026, 07:39 PM IST

'Know the full story before you judge': Irfan Pathan fires back at Gautam Gambhir's critics after 1st NZ T20I
Irfan Pathan (L), Gautam Gambhir (Image: X)
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The day after the first T20I between India and New Zealand, Irfan Pathan publicly stood up for Gautam Gambhir. Pathan and Gambhir spent years playing together, so he didn’t hesitate to call out critics who jumped on Gambhir for shuffling the batting order. Online, a lot of people were quick to take shots at Gambhir, blaming him for the change without bothering to find out what really happened.

“So, Ishan Kishan had a niggle during the first T20, which is why he batted lower down the order. But everyone was quick to go after @GautamGambhir for changing the batting order. Criticising him has become everyone’s favourite timepass these days. Please, please wait a bit before passing judgment. Don’t jump to conclusions without knowing the full story. And this applies to everything in life. In the rush to get ‘views’ and ‘numbers’ on social media, you might end up hurting someone without even knowing the full story. Think before you judge,” Pathan posted on X.

The team really had no choice—they had to shuffle the order because Ishan Kishan picked up a groin injury. That’s why Tilak Varma, who usually closes out games, ended up batting at number three. He didn’t last long at the crease—he went for six off 11 balls. Once Ishan finally came in at number five, he managed only one run from three balls.

Ishan Kishan’s set to miss the second T20I

Just before the second match, India’s assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak spoke with reporters and shed more light on Kishan’s injury. He pretty much confirmed that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will step into the playing XI.

“Ishan Kishan has a niggle in his groin. I know there was speculation (about the change in the batting order) but it wasn’t a change as such. It was because of the groin strain. I think he is unlikely for one game. If Ishan can’t play—unless he recovers completely, the medical team will tell us—then obviously Vaibhav comes into the calculations as a batter,” Kotak said.

The second IND vs NZ T20I takes place at Hagley Oval in Christchurch at 12:30 PM IST.

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