Know Team India's average age for T20 World Cup 2022 squad, how it compares to previous editions

Surprisingly, India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 is the oldest in terms of average age, when compared to that with previous editions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 03:21 PM IST

Team India

Team India will be hoping to clinch their second T20 World Cup title in Australia when the Men in Blue fly to Down Under early in October's first week. It has been 15 years since the MS Dhoni-led young Indian brigade won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, on this very day. 

Ever since winning the 2013 Champions Trophy, the Men in Blue have been unable to get their hands on any of the ICC major trophies, even though they have reached at least the semifinals of every major ICC tournament since winning the ODI World Cup 2011 on home soil, with last year's T20 World Cup being the only exception. 

Rohit and Co are currently the number 1 ranked team in T20 cricket, and after beating Australia they also levelled Pakistan's world record of most wins in T20I cricket in a calendar year (20).

Team India's 15-man squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia is the oldest when compared to all the previous editions in terms of average age. Fans will be hoping that the experience can help end the hiatus of 15 years. 

The average age of India's T20 World Cup 2022 squad is 30.2 years, the maximum it has ever been for any Indian team across all T20 World Cup editions. 

Unsurprisingly, the MS Dhoni-led contingent that won India's maiden T20 World Cup title was their youngest with an average age of 23.6 years. 

For comparisons, the average age of last year's T20 World Cup squad was 28.9. During the 2016 edition, the Men in Blue had a squad of 16 players as opposed to 15 in all other editions, still, the average age was 28.3. 

When India reached the final of T20 World Cup in 2014, they finished runners up having an average age of 26.8, and in 2012, the figure was 28. For 2009, and 2010 editions, the average age of Indian team was 24.2 and 25.8 respectively. 

Team India's squad for T20 World Cup 2022:

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Y Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, B Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

The stand-by players of the Indian team in the T20 WC are Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, and Deepak Chahar.

