IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI in Harare

India and Zimbabwe face off each other in the second ODI of the three-match series in Harare on Saturday, August 20. India won the first match by 10 wickets as they chased down 190 to win in 40-odd overs. It was a clinical performance from the visitors which they will look to build on in the second ODI.

For Zimbabwe, it was a tough game after their series win against Bangladesh. The side was totally outplayed in all departments in the first ODI. Skipper Regis Chakabva spoke about the Indian bowlers creating pressure and taking the game away from them.

When and what time will the India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI match start?

India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI match will be played on August 20 (Saturday) at 12:45 PM IST.

Where will India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI match take place?

India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI match will take place at the Harare Sports Club, Harare.

Which channel will telecast India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI match in India?

India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI match will be aired on Sony Sports Network on TV channels in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI match​ in India?

India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv App.

WI vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Deepak Hooda, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ravi Bishnoi

Zimbabwe: Milton Shumba, Innocent Kaia, Regis Chakabva, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevare, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Donald Tiripano, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava