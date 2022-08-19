Headlines

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Jawan inspires Delhi Police’s new advisory on road safety

Ind vs Pak: KL Rahul becomes 5th Indian batter to hit Asia Cup century against Pakistan

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in several states for next 4 days; check latest forecast

Byju’s looking to sell Great Learning, Epic subsidiaries to raise up to $1 billion

Ind vs Pak: Athiya Shetty cheers for KL Rahul as he hits century in Asia Cup match; see her post

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in several states for next 4 days; check latest forecast

Weight loss: 8 Indian superfoods that burn belly fat faster

8 Japanese ways to get rid of belly fat

Virat Kohli's best performances against Pakistan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

Tires burnt down, stones pelted; TDP workers stage protest after Chandrababu Naidu's arrest

From Delhi declaration to AU inclusion: Key takeaways trom the roaring success of India's G20 Summit

Watch: Residents Of Morocco’s Marrakesh Recount Dreadful Moment Of Deadly Quake

'Our films are back': Akshay Kumar congratulates Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan's success, SRK replies, 'aapne dua maangi...'

Anushka Sharma heaps praise on her ‘super guy’ Virat Kohli for his century in India vs Pakistan Asia Gup game

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI in Harare

Know all the details about the 2nd ODI match between India vs Zimbabwe on August 20 in Harare.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 02:11 PM IST

India and Zimbabwe face off each other in the second ODI of the three-match series in Harare on Saturday, August 20. India won the first match by 10 wickets as they chased down 190 to win in 40-odd overs. It was a clinical performance from the visitors which they will look to build on in the second ODI.

READ: Sridharan Sriram appointed as Bangladesh head coach for Asia Cup and T20I World Cup

For Zimbabwe, it was a tough game after their series win against Bangladesh. The side was totally outplayed in all departments in the first ODI. Skipper Regis Chakabva spoke about the Indian bowlers creating pressure and taking the game away from them. 

When and what time will the India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI match start?

India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI match will be played on August 20 (Saturday) at 12:45 PM IST.

Where will India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI match take place?

India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI match will take place at the Harare Sports Club, Harare. 

READ: 'Was told to target Sourav Ganguly's ribs', Shoaib Akhtar recalls Pakistan team's strategy against Indian batsman

Which channel will telecast India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI match in India?

India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI match will be aired on Sony Sports Network on TV channels in India. 

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI match​ in India?

India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI  live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv App.

WI vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Deepak Hooda, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ravi Bishnoi

Zimbabwe: Milton Shumba, Innocent Kaia, Regis Chakabva, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevare, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Donald Tiripano, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava

