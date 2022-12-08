Know all about the schedule, live streaming, match time for the upcoming quarter-final stage games of the FIFA World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2022

In the final Round of 16 game of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Goncalo Ramos started in place of Cristiano Ronaldo and scored the first hat-trick of the tournament as Portugal destroyed Switzerland 6-1 to advance into the world cup quarterfinals. Since it was the final Round of 16 game, its result made the situation clear.

The quarter-final matches will be played between December 9 and 11 with matches - 8:30 PM IST and 12:30 AM IST. Ahead of the start of the second round of the knockout stage, we take a look at the teams who made the quarterfinal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In the first Round of 16 match, the Netherlands beat the USA 3-1. Then, Argentina beat Australia 2-1 and France beat Poland 3-1. After that, England defeated Senegal 3-0. The Croatia vs Japan match was the first game of the FIFA World Cup 2022 that was decided by penalty shoot-outs. After the match ended 1-1 after 120 minutes, Croatia defeated Japan 3-1 on penalties.

After Brazil thrashed South Korea 4-1, it was Morocco’s turn to stage an upset. They beat Spain on penalty shoot-outs after the match went goalless after 120 minutes. In the final Round of 16 match, Portugal found a new hero in Goncalo Ramos. The 21-year-old started the match in place of Cristiano Ronaldo and scored the first hat-trick of the tournament to thrash Switzerland 6-1.

2022 FIFA World Cup Quarter-final - Full Fixture

December 9: Croatia vs Brazil - Education City Stadium (8:30 PM IST)

December 10: Netherlands vs Argentina - Lausail Stadium (12:30 AM IST)

December 10: Morocco vs - Portugal - Al Thumama Stadium (8:30 PM IST)

December 11: England vs France - Al Bayt Stadium (12:30 AM IST)

Each match of the Round of 16 will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India and Jio Cinema's app and website will both offer free live streaming of the event.