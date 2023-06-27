'Knew Dhoni will come before Yuvraj because...': Sri Lanka Legend Muttiah Muralitharan recalls 2011 World Cup Final (file photo)

Legendary spinner Muttiah Muralitharan reflected back on India vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup final 2011 match. At an event held in Mumbai to announce the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup schedule on Tuesday, Muralitharan revealed that he knew MS Dhoni will bat ahead of Yuvraj Singh during India vs Sri Lanka 2011 World Cup final 2011.

The former spinner, who was part of the playing XI in the final, recalled the moment saying he was expecting that to happen since Dhoni knew how to deal with his bowling. For the unversed, Dhoni and Muralitharan had played in the nets as teammates during IPL.

"I knew Dhoni will come before Yuvraj because he knows how to play me well because I used to bowl in Chennai to him," he said. “I knew because Yuvraj was not comfortable to play me," News18 quoted Muralitharan as saying.

“Yuvi was the best player in the world cup. I was bowling well but was wicketless. I knew Dhoni will come before Yuvraj because he knows how to play me well because I used to bowl in Chennai to him," he added.

During the India vs Sri Lanka final, India was chasing 275 runs. But Virat Kohli fell for 35 in the 22nd over with the team at 114/3. All were expecting Yuvraj Singh to walk out to the middle at no. 5, but Dhoni came before Yuvi. the captain cool scored an uneaten 91 runs during the innings and led the team to victory win with the iconic six at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

READ | MS Dhoni was the toughest...: Suresh Raina talks about facing Captain Cool in nets