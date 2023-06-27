Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

'Knew Dhoni will come before Yuvraj because...': Sri Lanka legend Muttiah Muralitharan recalls 2011 World Cup Final

Muttiah Muralitharan was part of the playing XI in the India vs Sri Lanka 2011 World Cup Final.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 10:29 PM IST

'Knew Dhoni will come before Yuvraj because...': Sri Lanka legend Muttiah Muralitharan recalls 2011 World Cup Final
'Knew Dhoni will come before Yuvraj because...': Sri Lanka Legend Muttiah Muralitharan recalls 2011 World Cup Final (file photo)

Legendary spinner Muttiah Muralitharan reflected back on India vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup final 2011 match. At an event held in Mumbai to announce the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup schedule on Tuesday, Muralitharan revealed that he knew MS Dhoni will bat ahead of Yuvraj Singh during India vs Sri Lanka 2011 World Cup final 2011.

The former spinner, who was part of the playing XI in the final, recalled the moment saying he was expecting that to happen since Dhoni knew how to deal with his bowling. For the unversed, Dhoni and Muralitharan had played in the nets as teammates during IPL.

"I knew Dhoni will come before Yuvraj because he knows how to play me well because I used to bowl in Chennai to him," he said. “I knew because Yuvraj was not comfortable to play me," News18 quoted Muralitharan as saying.

“Yuvi was the best player in the world cup. I was bowling well but was wicketless. I knew Dhoni will come before Yuvraj because he knows how to play me well because I used to bowl in Chennai to him," he added.

During the India vs Sri Lanka final, India was chasing 275 runs. But Virat Kohli fell for 35 in the 22nd over with the team at 114/3. All were expecting Yuvraj Singh to walk out to the middle at no. 5, but Dhoni came before Yuvi. the captain cool scored an uneaten 91 runs during the innings and led the team to victory win with the iconic six at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

READ | MS Dhoni was the toughest...: Suresh Raina talks about facing Captain Cool in nets

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family
Meet Bellamkonda Sreenivas, set to make his Bollywood debut with Hindi remake of Prabhas' film Chatrapathi
Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness
Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high
Adah Sharma's many controversies: From comments on The Kerala Story ban to 'indecent' post after Bappi Lahiri's death
Speed Reads
More
First-image
US’ New York City declares Diwali as school holiday, but this year there’s a catch
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.