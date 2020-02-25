'KL Rahul who is in great form is sitting out, does not make sense': Kapil Dev questions India after 1st Test defeat

Each match, a different playing XI - former India captain Kapil Dev has many questions for the Indian management.

The committee has been continuously chopping and changing the playing XI and many players are not given a long rope to feel settled in a particular role. India went down to New Zealand by 10 wickets in the first Test in Wellington.

Unhappy with the way the Men in Blue performed, Kapil Dev said, “Have to praise New Zealand, they are playing very good cricket. The 3 ODIs and this Test match, they have been excellent. If we analyse this match critically, well, I do not understand how can one make so many changes. There is a new team in almost every match. No one in the team is permanent, if there is no security over your place, it will affect the form of the players”.

Kapil Dev told ABP news, "Such big names in the batting order, if you cannot score even 200 runs in 2 innings, you have not been able to conquer conditions. You have to focus more on planning and strategy”.

One more question that he wants the answer to is the exclusion of in-form player KL Rahul. The World Cup-winning captain said that a player should be picked on his form and not according to the format.

"I do not understand. There is a lot of difference between when we played and what is happening now. When you build a team, you have to give confidence to players. When there are so many changes made, it does not make sense. Management believes in format-specific players. Rahul is in great form, he is sitting out, it does not make sense. I believe when a player is in form, he needs to play,” the legendary all-rounder said.