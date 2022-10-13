KL Rahul's valiant 74 run knock in vain as Team India lose to Western Australia by 36 runs

KL Rahul's knock in vain as India lose to Western Australia XI

Team India faced a 36-run defeat at the hands of Western Australia XI in their second unofficial warmup match in Perth ahead of the T20 World Cup on Thursday. KL Rahul captained the Men in Blue in place of Rohit Sharma and despite the skipper's valiant 74-run knock, the Men in Blue suffered a defeat.

Chasing 169 runs to win, the Indian management decided to rest the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav, but the remaining players failed to step up as Rahul was the lone warrior.

The visitors could only muster up a total of 132/7 in their respective 20 overs.

