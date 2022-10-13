Search icon
KL Rahul's valiant 74 run knock in vain as Team India lose to Western Australia by 36 runs

KL Rahul scored 74 runs off 55 balls but the stand-in skipper could not inspire his side to victory as the Western Australia XI prevailed by 36 runs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 02:56 PM IST

Team India faced a 36-run defeat at the hands of Western Australia XI in their second unofficial warmup match in Perth ahead of the T20 World Cup on Thursday. KL Rahul captained the Men in Blue in place of Rohit Sharma and despite the skipper's valiant 74-run knock, the Men in Blue suffered a defeat. 

Chasing 169 runs to win, the Indian management decided to rest the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav, but the remaining players failed to step up as Rahul was the lone warrior. 

The visitors could only muster up a total of 132/7 in their respective 20 overs. 

More to follow...

