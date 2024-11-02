CRICKET
LSG will enter the IPL 2025 auction with a remaining purse value of INR 69 crores.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) made a bold decision by releasing several key players such as KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, and Deepak Hooda before the IPL 2025 retention deadline.
The franchise opted to retain the dynamic Caribbean cricketer Nicholas Pooran and a promising young Indian core consisting of Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, and Ayush Badoni.
Pooran was retained for a substantial INR 21 crore, making him one of the highest-paid players in this retention cycle, alongside Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) Virat Kohli, and behind Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) Heinrich Klaasen (INR 23 crore).
Mayank and Bishnoi were retained for INR 11 crore each as capped players, while Badoni and Mohsin will receive INR 4 crore each.
Although the franchise has maintained a strong core, the focus now shifts to the IPL 2025 auction. LSG head coach Justin Langer hinted at a strategy to reacquire former squad members during the upcoming auction.
In a video shared by LSG on their official social media platform, Langer expressed his intentions, stating, " We have got one more Right To Match (RTM) and we are hoping to pick up as many of our players as possible from last year in the auction. Mr Goenka has thought long and hard about this and like I have said, we have talked over and over all the possibilities”.
November 2, 2024
LSG will enter the IPL 2025 auction with a remaining purse value of INR 69 crores.
Also read| IPL 2025 Retentions: Full list of players retained and released by their respective franchises ahead of mega auction
KL Rahul to be re-acquired by Lucknow Super Giants? Coach Justin Langer reveals IPL 2025 auction strategy
Salman Khan's original cameo as Chulbul Pandey in Singham Again was scrapped? Here's why he appears for only 13 seconds
'Enemies will definitely...': Khamenei warns Israel, US of 'crushing response' over attacks on Iran, its allies
India 'deeply concerned' over escalating tensions in West Asia: 'We are in constant touch with Indians living in Israel'
Bigg Boss 18: Digvijay Rathee slams Kashish for talking 'sh*t' about him, calls Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer... | Exclusive
'Bhai kyu jhooti tassali....': Mrunal Thakur criticizes fan who photoshopped her in Diwali pic
Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani set to earn money from Singham Again's box office collection, here’s how
Meet Akshay Arora, the private chef responsible for executing Rishabh Pant's performance-driven nutrition program
Adani Power cuts Bangladesh electricity supply by half due to $846 million unpaid bills
Bigg Boss 18 wildcard Kashish Kapoor reveals if she will choose money over trophy: 'If I am getting Rs...'| Exclusive
Despite Singham Again's Rs 43 crore opening, it failed to break Day 1 of this Diwali flop, led by 2 superstars, it is..
Asaduddin Owaisi claims Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia is built on Waqf land: 'Jis aadmi ka naam liya...'
Here's what is happening inside Ratan Tata’s Bombay House since after death of business magnate
Virat Kohli dispels retirement rumours, suggests he may continue playing cricket till....
Meet man, highest UPSC exam scorer, who broke IAS Tina Dabi's record, he is...
Swati Maliwal pours bottle of polluted water outside Delhi CM Atishi’s residence; WATCH
Meet star who gave tough competition to Shah Rukh, Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan then suddenly lost stardom, bounced back...
IPL 2025: R Ashwin tops CSK's wishlist as franchise plans to utilize RTM for THIS New Zealand star
'Lawrence Bishnoi aapko jisse marna hai...': LS MP Pappu Yadav's sudden reconciliation after receiving threats
Rohit Bal dies At 63: Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday and others mourn death of iconic designer
'Dusre ki biwi ko cheen ke...': Arya Babbar roasts Arjun Kapoor for Singham Again villain role
Prashant Kishor reveals reason behind choosing 'school bag' as party's election symbol: 'In the 35 years of...'
'Abki baar...': AI imagines Donald Trump, Kamala Harris as Indian politicians, netizens react, WATCH
Meet woman, IIT dropout, who became actor, then left Bollywood during her career peak to join Google as...
Amid bomb threats, ammunition cartridges found in Dubai-Delhi Air India flight
This Indian king, was first man to make history by marrying foreign woman during his trip to...
IND vs NZ, 3rd Test: Ravindra Jadeja takes four wickets as New Zealand end Day 2 at 171/9, lead by 143 runs
Mukesh Ambani's Jio once again TOPPED in global telecom industry, sets record in...
R Ashwin 'does a Travis Head', takes sensational backward-running catch to dismiss Daryl Mitchell in 3rd Test
Bhai Dooj 2024: Date, shubh muhurat, significance, rituals and more
New ‘Satoshi Nakamoto’ emerges: Meet man who declares himself to be Bitcoin founder but fails to...
Watch: Former CSK star gets hit for 6 sixes in an over against England during Hong Kong Sixes
Delhi Air Pollution: National capital's AQI improved to 'poor' category two days after Diwali due to...
'Makes no sense': Ex-India star slams Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir for absurd Sarfaraz Khan decision
World's richest man Elon Musk faces lawsuit from Ex-Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal for...
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again box office clash: Ajay's film earns Rs 43 crore against Kartik Aaryan's Rs 35 crore
Meet woman who was bed-ridden due to accident at 24, took loan of Rs 10000000 to start business, now worth Rs...
Security forces kill 2 terrorists, including a foreign national in Jammu and Kashmir
WWE Crown Jewel 2024: Full match card, timing, live streaming details - All you need to know
'Absurd and baseless': India dismisses Canadian minister's allegations against Amit Shah
IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli scripts history in Mumbai Test, becomes first player in world to...
This 51-year-old woman leaves husband to marry 30-year-old Indian security guard
'Trick or steal...': Viral video captures woman dressed in salwar-kameez stealing Halloween candy in Canada, sparks row
Mukesh Ambani's best plan for Jio users, 200GB data, 90 days of unlimited calls at just Rs...
When Shah Rukh Khan finally opened up on dating rumours with Priyanka Chopra: ‘She is very close to my heart and…’
'Thanks for...': Abhishek Bachchan's viral statement amid divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai
Jammu and Kashmir: 2 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Anantnag
21-Day Mars, Moon simulation in Ladakh
Netizens call Bigg Boss 18 makers baised towards Vivian, Avinash for 'ruining' Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang’s bond
Prashant Kishor's fee for advising in one election will leave you shocked, it is Rs...
'BJP's washing machine is...': Congress calls for probe over 'use of blackmail' to bring Ajit Pawar into NDA fold
Prince William, his wife Kate Middleton share their bed with this third companion: Meet Royal family's 'Golden Princess'
Not DDLJ, Dil To Pagal Hai, this film made Shah Rukh Khan a superstar, earned 8 times its budget, this star kid was..
Dua Padukone Singh: Here's how Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh named their baby girl
Bhoot Chaturdashi: Netizens left surprised as clip shows unique Bengali tradition of spirit worship, video goes viral
Nora Fatehi recalls refusing to wear tiny blouse in ‘Dilbar’: ‘I can’t be styled like Janhvi, Ananya, it's too…’
Meet woman, a dentist, who is behind Gautam Adani’s success, is head of Adani foundation, has a net worth of Rs...
'Shreyas Iyer was No 1 on our list but...': KKR CEO BREAKS silence on releasing IPL 2024 winning captain
Salman Khan firing case: Mumbai Police begins extradition process to bring back Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol from US
Another BIG move by Mukesh Ambani, set to provide some help for debt-ridden Ghana as Reliance Jio...
Aishwarya Rai fans express anger after Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan skip her birthday post: ‘She needs to…’
J-K: Gun battle breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Srinagar's Khanyar
Step inside Isha Ambani's in-laws' ancestral haveli in Rajasthan, worth Rs 500 crore, cost of one night stay here is..
Noel Tata takes BIG decision at TCS after Ratan Tata's death, plans to hire...
Shah Rukh Khan says Aamir shouldn’t have done Laal Singh Chaddha, reveals why he rejected Allu Arjun’s Pushpa
Former US President Donald Trump condemns attack on Hindus in Bangladesh, calls PM Modi 'good friend'
Delhi to Dehradun in just 2.5 hours: Check route, mode of travel, distance and other important details
'Will chop them up...': Mithun Chakraborty hits out at TMC’s Humayun Kabir at Kolkata rally
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office collection day 1: It's Kartik Aaryan's biggest opening but falls short of Stree 2 by....
'Friends tried to...': When Rajesh Khanna walked in with Hema Malini, this actor was left 'humiliated', not Dharmendra
Kamala Harris slams Republican rival Donald Trump ahead of next week’s US election, calls him 'unstable, obsessed...'
Singham Again box office collection day 1: Ajay, Akshay, Salman film becomes Bollywood's second highest opener of 2024
Pakistani TikTok star Minahil Malik reacts after leaked video with boyfriend goes viral, says, 'I'm done...'
'Looking for excuses...': Shah Rukh's statement on actors leaving their wives amid Aishwarya-Abhishek divorce rumours
Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi-NCR AQI turns ‘very poor’ as city wakes up to toxic smog post-Diwali
Gautam Adani's next BIG step: Adani Power stops Bangladesh’s power supply due to...
This actress gave 13 hits in 3 years; not Sridevi, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, Katrina
Indian troops start patrolling Demchok sector in eastern Ladakh following India-China disengagement
Amy Jackson announces first pregnancy with husband Ed Westwick, flaunts baby bump in adorable pics
Shah Rukh Khan teaches Suhana, Aryan 'value of God' in viral video: 'Whether it's Hindu or Muslim...'
In THIS Indian village, families live with cobras, the reason is...
Meet man who was rejected for job by Azim Premji, close to former PM of UK, has net worth of Rs 41500 crore, he is...
Hardik Pandya flaunts his special 'World Champion' ring after being retained by MI, video goes viral
'Waste of a wicket': Former India coach brutally slams Virat Kohli on his poor outing in Mumbai Test against New Zealand
PCB offers enticing bait to Indian fans, guarantees seamless visa issuance for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Happy Govardhan Puja 2024: Top 50 WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes for loved ones
Despite massive Diwali opening, is Singham Again paying the price for banking on huge star cast?
Shah Rukh Khan's heartfelt gesture towards jewellery store staff wins internet, watch
DNA TV Show: Public calls out celebrities’ hypocrisy on Diwali pollution
Bigg Boss 18's Vivian Dsena, Shrutika Arjun get into ugly spat over hygiene issues: 'When I use toilet, it doesn’t...'
Fashion designer Rohit Bal dies at 63: Last year, he was on ventilator for heart ailments
Meet Alka Tiwari who is the new Chief Secretary of Jharkhand, studied from University of Manchester, earlier she was...
'You hold the pup, I'll carry...': Here's how Ratan Tata surprised his dog trainer at Bombay VT station
BCCI scraps India's intra squad warm-up game ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy, reason revealed
Legendary fashion designer Rohit Bal dies at 63 after prolonged illness
Another terrorist attack in J-K, militants shoot two non-locals in Budgam
Vidya Balan teases Kartik Aaryan for choosing condom ad over paan masala: ‘Koi chup karao ye aurat...’
'Time of light, unity and hope': Apple CEO Tim Cook extends Diwali greetings, shares picture clicked by...
Meet Anish Sarkar, world's youngest FIDE-rated chess player at 3 years
Bigg Boss 18: These two wild cards to enter Salman Khan's show, get into heated argument on stage