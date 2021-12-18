IND vs SA: KL Rahul to be named Virat Kohli's deputy for Test series in Rohit Sharma's absence

In the absence of injured Rohit Sharma - who was recently named Test team's vice-captain - KL Rahul will be skipper Virat Kohli deputy in the upcoming three-Test series against South Africa.

BCCI had earlier named Rohit as Virat Kohli's deputy, replacing the long-standing Ajinkya Rahane after a torrid 2021, however, a hamstring injury to the 'Hitman' got him ruled out of the series.

According to a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source, it has been learnt that on December 18 KL Rahul will be donning the role. "Yes, with Rohit missing, KL Rahul would be the vice-captain," a source said, according to ANI.

The BCCI on Monday had confirmed that Rohit Sharma was out of the Test series and Gujrat batter Priyank Panchal would be replacing him.

As for the Test series, India will also be without the services of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, opener Shubman Gill and spinner Axar Patel, all missing out due to injuries.

The team had touched down in Johannesburg on December 16 and even began warm-up games as they enjoyed their day playing Footvolley.

Earlier, it was reported that Kohli might miss the three-match ODI series due to the first birthday of his daughter Vamika, however, the Test captain, in a press conference said that he was always available for selection.

As for the first Test, it will begin on Boxing Day at the SuperSport Park in Centurion with the second and third Tests being played in Johannesburg and Cape Town, respectively.