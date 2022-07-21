Search icon
KL Rahul tests positive for Covid-19, doubtful for the T20I series against West Indies

KL Rahul, India’s vice-captain, has tested positive for Covid-19 and is likely to miss the series in West Indies. He was recovering after the recent surgery at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore and was set to travel to West Indies later this week.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 09:05 PM IST

READ: Check out the whopping amount spent by BCCI to send the Indian team to Caribbean tour on a charter flight

He had underwent a successful surgery for sports hernia in Germany and been missing in action ever since hewas forced to skip the home T20 series against South Africa in June.

“It’s been a tough couple of weeks but the surgery was successful. I’m healing and recovering well. My road to recovery has begun. Thank you for your messages and prayers. See you soon,” Rahul had earlier tweeted

Further, in another development, a member of the Indian women’s cricket team for the upcoming Commonwealth Games also tested positive for the virus before taking the flight to Birmingham.

First-image
