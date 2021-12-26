IND vs SA: KLassic Rahul smashes well-deserved 100 on Day 1 of Centurion Test

The SuperSport Park in Centurion was considered to be a bowlers paradise, with all the grass and pace it offers, but Kannur Lokesh Rahul made it look easy as he smashed a well-deserved 100.

The batter gets himself a ton on the Boxing Day Test against South Africa after getting off to a slow start. He had steered this with the spin past point and got it away to the boundary for four despite a desperate dive at the boundary.

He took his helmet off and acknowledged the applause from the dressing room.





A phenomenal century by @klrahul11 here at the SuperSport Park.



Earlier, he along with Mayank Agarwal had ended India's 11-year wait with their massive feat on Sunday as they joined an elusive list. The pair achieved the feat during the first afternoon of the Test match. Rahul and Mayank became the third Indian opening pair in Indian Test history to stitch a 100-run stand in a match in South Africa.

They joined the likes of Wasim Jaffer and Dinesh Karthik who had scored 153 in the Cape Town Test in 2007 and Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag, who scored 137 in the Centurion Test in 2010.

This is also the second instance in 52 innings at the venue that a visiting opening pair stitched a 100-run stand in a Test in South Africa.