India vs England: KL Rahul slams fifth ODI ton after Rishabh Pant's quickfire half-century

After the fall of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma, India's two keeper-batsmen KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant smashed the ball across the field at the MCA in Pune to reach individual landmarks.

Pant came in after the fall of Indian skipper Virat Kohli who had scored 66 off 79 balls. Pant and Rahul started slow but soon shifted gears as they smashed all of the English bowlers especially Tom Curran and Ben Stokes out of the park. While Pant smashed his quickfire half-century off just 28 balls, Rahul scored his fifth ODI century off 108 balls.

The Karnataka lad did his signature celebration as he covered his ears and got good applause from the dressing room. He reached the milestone with a gentle tuck through mid-wicket.

As for Pant, the young Delhi boy had smashed back to back sixes off Tom Curran as he got to his second ODI fifty. It was a blockbuster knock from Pant.

The ton and 50 by the two had also brought up the 100 runs partnership between the duo.

KL Rahul, however, could not stay till the end as Tom Curran finally got the dangerman out. It was clever bowling and he bowled a slower bouncer after a series of yorkers. Rahul wanted to pull this over a deep square leg but it was foxed by the variation. However, he ended up mistiming it straight down deep square leg's throat.

As for Pant, he too was sent back by the same bowler. It was a clean catch but was yet referred upstairs due to Jason Roy's - who had caught the ball - confused expression.