KL Rahul scores 50 but it was Virat Kohli’s expression that wins internet during Ind vs Ban T20I

Virat Kohli was very animated in his celebration of KL Rahul’s fifty in the India versus Bangladesh T20 World Cup match.

KL Rahul scores 50 but it was Virat Kohli's expression that wins internet during Ind vs Ban T20I
India opener KL Rahul finally found his form in the T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh. He scored a fifty that propelled India towards a good tally in first ten overs. He looked confident and his shot selections were judicious. This is the batsman India would want in its big matches.

However, more than Rahul’s superb innings, netizens noticed how Virat Kohli expressed his happiness and excitement on the occasion. He whole-heartedly appreciated Rahul and even ran towards him to congratulate for the fifty. Everyone noticed how Kohli keeps the spirit of game above everything.

This has anyway been a hallmark of Kohli’s career where he has put the team’s needs before anything else. We have witnessed this recently when he let Dinesh Karthik go for the final assault despite being close to his fifty in a series before the World Cup.

When he was the team’s captain in Australia during the 2018 Test series, everybody saw him jumping with joy on every wicket, every catch and every run, no matter who grabbed the spotlight at that moment.

With both Rahul and Kohli back in form, India’s chances of reaching to the semi-finals have increased.

