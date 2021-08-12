Headlines

ENG vs IND 2nd Test: KL Rahul's ton, Rohit Sharma's opening along with Virat Kohli's cameo help India post 276 on Day 1

KL Rahul, who had started slow, shifted gears after the departure of partner Rohit Sharma (83).

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 13, 2021, 12:03 AM IST

End of Day 1 saw India post 276 for three wickets at Lord's, London against England during the 2nd Test. India opening batters Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul registered a 126-run opening stand on Thursday.

KL Rahul, who had started slow, shifted gears after the departure of partner Rohit Sharma (83). In the 77th over, Rahul smashed a four to reach his ton. He slapped Mark Wood's delivery away to the third man boundary. He scored his century in 215 balls.

This is the first time that India's opening batters have put on more than 100 runs in a Test played outside Asia since 2011. This is also the highest first-innings opening partnership for India at Lord`s since 1952. 

Rohit, however, was not able to get to the three-figure mark and was sent back by England pacer James Anderson. 

At the tea break, India`s score is 157/2 with Rahul (55*) and Virat Kohli (0*) unbeaten at the crease. Cheteshwar Pujara was also dismissed by Anderson for just nine runs.

In the end, Kohli and Rahul ensured that India entered the tea break with eight wickets in hand. However, Kohli could also not stay for long and after scoring 42 off 103 balls saw him get dismissed by Ollie Robinson.

Indian ended the day at 276 for the fall of three wickets in 90 overs with KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane at the crease,

Earlier, Joe Root-led England won the toss and opted to bowl and the home team skipper made no bones about the fact that he wanted to make use of the overcast conditions to put pressure on India. 

 

(Inputs from ANI)

 

