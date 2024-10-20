KL Rahul was the standout disappointment during India's loss to New Zealand, failing to perform in both innings at his home ground in Bengaluru.

The opening Test of the ongoing three-match series between India and New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru marked the end of KL Rahul's Test career, according to speculation among fans. The Indian cricket team suffered a rare defeat by eight wickets against New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Rahul's dismissal by William O'Rourke triggered India's batting collapse, resulting in them being bowled out for 462 in their second innings with a lead of 106 runs on Day 4. This came after they were dismissed for just 46 runs in their first innings, their lowest score on home soil in Test cricket.

India was relying on Rahul to build a substantial partnership and contribute runs in the first Test, but the local player failed to deliver once again despite the pressure to perform with the bat. Reports suggest that Rahul had already been warned to improve his performance or face consequences.

Following India's defeat to New Zealand in the first Test, a video has gone viral on social media showing KL Rahul touching the Bengaluru pitch and seeking blessings, hinting at the drama behind the scenes. Many fans believe that Rahul's gesture confirms that the first Test was his final appearance in Test cricket whites.

It remains to be seen whether Rahul will be given the opportunity to play in the remaining two Tests against New Zealand.

Kl Rahul last test match confirmedpic.twitter.com/06q2SVpD3j — Abhishek (@be_mewadi) October 20, 2024

Rahul has failed to make a significant impact in his last five innings, with his highest score being only fifty against Bangladesh in India's recent Test series. Prior to this, he had only managed to score a fifty against England earlier in the year, and had made a hundred in South Africa.

Despite these occasional successes, Rahul's recent lackluster performances have raised concerns about his form. The team management may be considering giving him some time to regain his confidence, especially with Sarfaraz Khan consistently scoring runs and Shubman Gill in excellent form. It is crucial for Rahul to rediscover his touch in order to secure his place in the team.

