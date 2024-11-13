Rahul’s exit from LSG is a turning point in his career as he moves on to explore new avenues in IPL cricket

KL Rahul has been in the news after his candid response to Sanjiv Goenka, the owner of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), after he was released by the franchise before the IPL 2025 mega auction. Many interpreted Goenka's remarks as a dig at Rahul, who captained LSG for three seasons, in which the Indian expressed a desire for players who put team goals above personal aspirations.

In response to these comments, Rahul told Star Sports: 'The decision was already taken.' I don’t know what the comments are, but they had to be after the retentions were made." The high-pressure nature of the IPL was also highlighted by him as he emphasised his need for a fresh start and a team environment that allows freedom and balance. He said he wanted to explore his options and play somewhere he could find some freedom.

LSG’s tenure with Rahul started off well with playoff qualifications in the first two seasons. But the team faltered in the 2024 season, ending in the lower half of the points table. This performance brought about massive changes in the squad, with LSG hanging on to players like Nicholas Pooran and Ravi Bishnoi while cutting ties with Rahul.

Rahul, however, reflected on his stint with LSG, saying that while he wanted to create a calm and balanced atmosphere in the team, like successful franchises like Chennai Super Kings, he decided that it was time to move on. "We tried to make a brilliant atmosphere in the dressing room, but sometimes you need to move away and find something good for yourself," he added.

Rahul’s exit from LSG is a turning point in his career as he moves on to explore new avenues in IPL cricket.