Rahul was dismissed by a star pacer, who was acquired by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs. 3.40 crore during the 2025 IPL mega auction.

KL Rahul's long-awaited return to the Ranji Trophy was cut short as he was dismissed for 26 runs after only 37 balls. This put Karnataka at 267/5 on the opening day of their crucial Group C match against Haryana in Bengaluru. Rahul, making his first Ranji Trophy appearance since February 2020, was greeted warmly by the semi-packed M. Chinnaswamy Stadium crowd, with chants of "Rahul, Rahul" resonating throughout. The stylish right-hander looked in good form from the start, hitting four boundaries in a smooth 54-run partnership with Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal for the second wicket.

However, just as Rahul appeared to find his groove, he was removed in the post-lunch session by Haryana's in-form bowler Anshul Kamboj. The highest wicket-taker for Haryana this season threw a fantastic ball, which Rahul edged to wicketkeeper Rohit Sharma. Kamboj continued to impress, taking the wicket of opener KV Avneesh (17) before lunch after Haryana chose to bowl first.

Rahul's last Ranji Trophy encounter came nearly four years ago, against Bengal in the quarterfinals at Eden Gardens, when Karnataka lost by 174 runs. He scored 26 and 0. This season, his return was delayed owing to an elbow injury that held him out of Karnataka's previous match against Punjab. Prior to this, his most recent first-class match was for India A in the Duleep Trophy last September, in which they lost.

Kamoj is one of India's most promising young pacers today. His remarkable performance in the current Ranji Trophy season has reinforced his position as a premier player. In a November encounter against Kerala in Lahli, Kamoj made history by being only the third bowler in tournament history to take ten wickets in a single innings.

Last year, Kamoj was the leading wicket-taker in the Duleep Trophy, taking 16 wickets in just three matches. He also had an outstanding effort against India B, taking eight wickets while conceding only 69 runs, which ranks as the fifth-best bowling performance in tournament history.

Kamoj's talent piqued the interest of prominent teams, resulting to his signing by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction. He played three IPL matches for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2024.

Also read| Champions Trophy 2025 opening ceremony date and venue announced, report says Rohit Sharma...