KL Rahul's lastest post with rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty has hint of her father's hit movie

Inform Team India opener KL Rahul has once again teased the internet with his latest post with actor Athiya Shetty, how is rumoured to be his girlfriend.

Even though KL and Athiya are still yet to officially come out about their relationship, the pair have been dating each other for a long time now according to rumours.

The Indian cricketer is currently away on a vacation in Koh Samui with his friends, had a lot of people talking when he posted this photo on his social media.

The 27-year-old took to Instagram and posted a photo of him and Athiya inside a telephone booth, posing with an old school telephone.

“Hello, devi prasad....?” his post read.

What's so funny about this caption is that it's from a classic Bollywood comedy film by the name of 'Hera Pheri' in which Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty played on the lead roles in.

KL has been named in the Indian squad which is set to take on Sri Lanka and Australia in back-to-back home series in January 2020.

For T20Is against Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav,Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar.

For ODIs against Australia: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal,Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini,Jasprit Bumrah,Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami.