KL Rahul ‘right fit’ for No. 5 slot in ODIs, says Sanjay Manjrekar

From playing as an opener, to the middle order to wicketkeeper-batsman - KL Rahul has done it all and has proved he is to stay in the team. Backing the young player's form is former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar.

The commentator said that the Karnataka lad is most suitable for the number five position in the batting order in the ODIs. He also suggested that the team management must look for batsmen like Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh.

Manjrekar, who has played 37 tests and 74 ODIs, answered this question when responding to fans on his twitter page. He asked fans questions through “talk cricket”.

Manjrekar was asked whether India should stick with Rahul at number five in ODIs and does he find other batsmen. He tweeted, “For the moment he is the right fit. But we must keep looking for a Raina and Yuvi kind of batsman when Rahul eventually moves to the top.”

Yuvraj, who played 304 ODIs for India and has scored 8,701 runs while Raina amassed 5,615 runs from 226 ODIs.

Manjrekar was also asked who he thinks was the right choice for number four and for the all-rounder’s spot in the T20 World Cup. Manjrekar picked Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya respectively.

Manjrekar also felt that the issue with Mumbai was “lack of exceptional leadership” in the Ranji trophy. Manjrekar was asked why the Mumbai Ranji team was not producing good fast bowlers and their bowling was a concern, to which he tweeted, “Mumbai Ranji cricket’s issue is simple. Lack of exceptional leadership. And I don’t mean only the captain of the team here.”