It is likely that the star all-rounder will be named the new captain for IPL 2025. Delhi Capitals are looking for a new captain after not being able to re-sign Rishabh Pant in the mega-auction.

The preparations for IPL 2025 are in full swing, with franchises busy setting up their training camps across their respective states. All teams, except for Delhi Capitals (DC), have already named their captains for the upcoming season. DC is set to appoint a new captain after Rishabh Pant's exit. Despite their attempts to keep Pant during the mega-auction, they were outbid by Lucknow Super Giants, who offered Rs 27 crore.

Axar Patel, KL Rahul, and Faf du Plessis have emerged as top contenders for the captaincy after the two-day auction. Recent discussions have suggested that Rahul and Axar are the leading candidates, with one of them likely to take on the leadership role.

Reports from IANS indicate that Rahul has turned down DC's offer to lead the team, which opens the door for Axar to step into the captaincy. This decision represents a key shift in the team's leadership as they prepare for the upcoming IPL season.

"Yes, Axar Patel is likely to be named as Delhi Capitals skipper for IPL 2025. The franchise had asked for KL Rahul to be the team's captain, but he very much wishes to contribute for the side as a player in the upcoming tournament," sources told IANS.

Axar has yet to captain a team in the IPL. However, he was part of Team India's leadership group during the five-match T20I series against England before the Champions Trophy.

On the other hand, Rahul has led Team India across all three formats. He captained Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL starting in 2020 and continued as captain for Lucknow Super Giants from IPL 2022 to 2024.

If Axar is named captain, he will take on the challenge of guiding Delhi Capitals (DC) to their first IPL title. Despite being in the T20 league since it began, DC has only made it to the final once.

Along with a new captain, DC will also have a new head coach, Hemang Badani, who brings valuable experience from his time with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the T20 league.

