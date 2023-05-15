Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

KL Rahul on online trolling: It sometimes affects me

KL Rahul mentioned that no athlete gives poor performance intentionally as everyone works hard, and it is unfortunate that sometimes results don't go as per the plan.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: IANS |Updated: May 15, 2023, 05:12 PM IST

KL Rahul on online trolling: It sometimes affects me
Image: Twitter

Indian cricketer KL Rahul spoke about the social media trolling and criticism faced by athletes and the negative effect of it on their mental health. Rahul joined Ranveer Allahbadia as a guest on his popular podcast, The Ranveer Show.

In the episode, Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps highlighted a valid point stating that it has become a trend to criticise Rahul and other athletes. Replying to Ranveer, Rahul addressed the social media trolling for the first time and highlighted how it affects athletes, especially as their low phases are times when they need the actual support from people.

Rahul said: "That's something that sometimes affects me and affects a lot of the other boys as well that when we athletes truly need support, people feel they can or have the power to comment or say what they want. Just see what that person is going through."

The cricketer also mentioned that no athlete gives poor performance intentionally as everyone works hard, and it is unfortunate that sometimes results don't go as per the plan. He said: "None of us wants to perform badly. This is our life. This is all we do. Like I said, I don't know anything else apart from cricket."

"That's the only thing I do. Why would anyone assume that I am not serious about my game or that I am not working hard enough? And unfortunately in sports, there is no connection. Like I said you can work hard, like I work hard but the result didn't go my way."

In the podcast, Rahul also spoke about his journey from being a small-town boy from Mangalore to being a three-format player for the Indian cricket team, playing with M.S. Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, inside stories from the dressing room, and advice from his fellow cricketers.

READ | IPL 2023: Sanju Samson's 'don't have answer' response to humiliating loss vs RCB bemuses internet users

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Gumraah, Soorarai Pottru: Upcoming Hindi remakes of South hits releasing after Bholaa
In pics: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia, Huma Qureshi, Gauhar Khan attend Baba Siddique's annual Iftaar in stylish outfits
Vidya Balan, Jackie Shroff, Boney Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh attend Madhuri Dixit's mother Snehlata Dixit's prayer meet
In pics: The Kerala Story star Sonia Balani's journey from television to Bollywood
PCOS cure: These 5 workouts can help women with irregular periods
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2023: One day left to apply over 300 posts at upsc.gov.in, check eligibility criteria
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.