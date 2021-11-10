Headlines

Cricket

Cricket

ICC T20 Rankings: KL Rahul moves to fifth spot, Virat Kohli drops down to eighth after India's WC exit

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga also achieved an all-time career-high rating (173) and attained the No. 3 spot in the all-rounders ranking.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 10, 2021, 02:49 PM IST



As Team India's campaign came to an end at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, skipper Virat Kohli ranking was seen dropping four places to the eighth spot, while teammate KL Rahul jumped three slots to the fifth position in the T20I Player Rankings issued on Wednesday. Riding on three half-centuries in India's last three matches KL Rahul moved to No. 5. 

On the other hand, South African batter Aiden Markram made significant gains as his unbeaten knock of 52 in just 25 balls in his country's victory over Group 1 table-toppers England saw him climb to the No. 3 spot.

His teammate Rassie van der Dussen too broke into the top 10 rankings as he climbed six spots to occupy the 10th position. Van der Dussen had gone on to score a Player of the Match-winning knock of 94* against England, which had helped the Proteas post a daunting total of 189.

Talking about bowlers, Australian duo Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood climbed the charts. While Zampa's five-for against Bangladesh took him to the No. 5 spot, Hazlewood went up 11 places to sit on the 8th spot after his four-wicket haul against West Indies.

Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh moved up the rankings in the all-rounder's list as well. While Maxwell became the new No. 4 ranked all-rounder, Marsh ascended five spots to No. 9. 

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga also achieved an all-time career-high rating (173) and attained the No. 3 spot.

