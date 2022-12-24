KL Rahul may face T20I axe with Chetan Sharma-led committee set to select teams for Sri Lanka series

File Photo

The outgoing selection committee, chaired by Chetan Sharma, will choose the two white ball Indian squads for the forthcoming home series against Sri Lanka, which begins on January 3, as the new panel will not be appointed for another week, according to BCCI sources.

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) is anticipated to conduct interviews with the short-listed candidates in order to choose members of the selection committee between December 26 and 28.

"The previous committee will most likely choose the Sri Lanka white ball team," a BCCI source familiar with the situation told PTI on condition of anonymity.

"As of now, it doesn't appear like Rohit Sharma's finger will recover sufficiently before the T20Is and in that scenario, Hardik will captain the side. KL Rahul's T20I career appears to be coming to an end."

There is a possibility that the T20I team to be picked will be made up entirely of T20I specialists. Some players, such as Virat Kohli, may be given a break from the T20 format.

The process to recruit new selectors has taken a little longer than anticipated, despite the fact that the entire committee, chaired by Chetan, was sacked for its failure to perform following the Indian team's elimination from the T20 World Cup semi-final.

“Chetan and his committee are still watching domestic cricket. They watched the full Vijay Hazare Trophy and also the first two rounds of Ranji Trophy. Debasish Mohanty was present at Eden Gardens to watch Bengal vs Himachal Pradesh. Basically, they got a two-month extension till December 25,” the official said.

Chetan and Harvinder Singh, a coworker in the central zone, as well as Venkatesh Prasad, Nayan Mongia, Maninder Singh, Atul Wassan, Nikhil Chopra, Amay Khurasiya, Gyanendra Pandey, and Mukund Parmar, to mention a few, have reapplied for the selectors' positions.

(with inputs from PTI)

READ| India's qualification scenario for WTC final if KL Rahul led side register shock loss vs Bangladesh