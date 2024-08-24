Twitter
Hyderabad-bound helicopter crashes in Pune, four occupants injured

Not Nirupa Roy, this actress was first choice to play Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor's mother in Deewaar

Big discount on Apple iPhone 15 before iPhone 16 launch, available on Flipkart at just Rs…

Weather update: IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain in several parts of this state; check forecast for other states

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi and wife Ansha welcome baby boy, reveal their son's name

Cricket

KL Rahul makes 'important announcement' after retirement rumors

Rahul had teased a big announcement on his Instagram story without revealing any details. Now, he has finally revealed what he was hinting at.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 24, 2024, 04:20 PM IST

KL Rahul makes 'important announcement' after retirement rumors
File Photo
Star India cricketer, KL Rahul recently found himself at the center of a social media hoax. A fake post circulated online suggesting that Rahul had announced his retirement from cricket. However, this post was completely false and Rahul never made such a statement.

In reality, Rahul had teased a big announcement on his Instagram story without revealing any details. Now, he has finally revealed what he was hinting at.

In his new Instagram story, Rahul wrote: "Our auction was a big success, and with these proceeds we aim to enrich the lives of many special children. Thank to everyone from our cricket fraternity who contributed towards this special cause."

Rahul and his wife, Athiya Shetty, have successfully raised a fund of Rs 1.93 crore for the Vipla Foundation. An auction was held to gather funds, featuring personal items from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, among others.

One of the standout items was Virat Kohli's jersey, which fetched an impressive INR 40 lakhs, showcasing the significant impact cricket can have beyond the playing field. In addition to his jersey, Kohli's gloves were also a popular item, selling for 28 lakhs. Rohit Sharma's bat was another highlight, going for 24 lakhs.

The legendary MS Dhoni, former captain of India and Chennai Super Kings, contributed to the auction with his bat, which sold for INR 13 lakhs. This, along with Rahul Dravid's bat, which fetched INR 11 lakhs, demonstrates the strong bond cricketing icons share with their fans. KL Rahul's jersey also sold for INR 11 lakhs, further emphasizing the generosity and support of the cricketing community.

The rumors of KL Rahul retiring are completely false. Rahul recently participated in the Sri Lanka ODIs and was even spotted preparing for the Duleep Trophy match shortly after a fake retirement post went viral. Looking ahead, India's cricketing schedule includes a match against Bangladesh on September 19th.

Also read| Shikhar Dhawan retires: A look at his greatest knocks in international cricket

Also read| Shikhar Dhawan retires: A look at his greatest knocks in international cricket
