Apple AirPods Pro with USB-C port launched, Rs 2000 cheaper than the original price

iOS 17 to be available to download from September 18, Apple iPhones before iPhone XS to miss out

Educational qualification of engineers, designers behind Apple iPhone 15, Apple iPhone 15 Pro

Ridhi Dogra recalls Deepika Padukone's sweet gesture when she was sitting alone at Jawan sets: ‘I could see…’

Wordle 816 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 13

Cricket

Cricket

KL Rahul likely to be Team India captain for New Zealand T20I series: Report

Virat Kohli will step down as India's captain in T20I series after the T20 World Cup and many senior players will be rested for New Zealand series.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 02, 2021, 11:32 AM IST

The performance of the Indian cricket team in the T20 World Cup has been anything but satisfactory so far and keeping in mind the fatigue of the players due to the bubble life, some senior players will be rested for the T20I series against New Zealand. And it is likely that KL Rahul could don the captain's hat.

Speaking to ANI, a source in the know confirmed that Rahul is the front runner for the job. "The seniors would need a breather and it is no secret that Rahul is an integral part of the team's T20 structure. He is almost certain to lead," the source said.

Interestingly, fans will return to the stadium for the series, but with an eye on the COVID-19 protocols.

"Yes, we will have fans coming in, but it won't be full capacity. We will work closely with the local authorities and plan the way forward," a BCCI official said.

Coming back to resting seniors for the T20I series, Jasprit Bumrah did throw light on the fatigue factor after the loss against the Kiwis on Sunday. "Sometimes you need a break. You miss your family sometimes. You've been on the road for six months. So all of that sometimes play on the back of your mind. But when you're on the field, you don't think of all those things. You don't control a lot of things, how the scheduling goes on or what tournament is played when.

"So obviously staying in a bubble and staying away from your family for such a long period of time does play a role on the player's mind as well. But they also tried their best to make us feel comfortable. But this is the time which we're living in right now. It's a difficult time. There's a pandemic going on. So we try to adapt. But sometimes bubble fatigue, mental fatigue also creeps in, that you're doing the same thing again and again and again. So it is the way it is, and you can't control a lot of it here," he said.

New Zealand will play a T20I series and then follow it up with two Test matches. The T20Is will be played on November 17 in Jaipur, November 19 in Ranchi and November 21 in Kolkata. The two Tests will be played in Kanpur (November 25-29) and Mumbai (December 3-7).

