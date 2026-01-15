KL Rahul joins Adam Gilchrist in rare feat, leaves AB de Villiers behind

KL Rahul etched his name into the record books by surpassing AB de Villiers and emulating Adam Gilchrist to achieve a historic milestone. The Indian star became the first player in the world to register this unique feat, underlining his consistency and impact across formats.

KL Rahul made history despite the home team's loss with an unforgettable performance in the second ODI between India and New Zealand on Wednesday (November 14) at the Saurashtra Cricket Association's (SCA) Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. After the Indian team struggled during the middle overs following Michael Bracewell's decision to bowl first after winning the toss, Rahul stepped up to help the hosts set a competitive total of 284 runs on the board.

Rahul achieved the 7th ODI century of his career with an impressive score of 112 runs off just 92 balls, featuring 11 boundaries and a six. This marked his first three-figure score in over two years. The last time the Indian wicketkeeper-batter scored a century in this format was during the 2023 World Cup against the Netherlands, where he set a world record for the fastest century in the tournament's history.

KL Rahul Makes History

This was Rahul's second century against New Zealand while playing as a wicketkeeper-batter. He previously reached the three-figure mark against the Black Caps in February 2020 at Mount Maunganui. Among wicketkeepers, no player has more centuries against New Zealand than Rahul, who is now tied at the top of the elite list with Adam Gilchrist, Kumar Sangakkara, and Brad Haddin.

Aside from Rahul, all other players bat in the top three. Among wicketkeeper-batters batting in the middle order (number 4 and below), the 33-year-old holds the record for the most centuries against New Zealand. In fact, he is one of only four players in history to have kept wickets and scored a century against the two-time World Champions.

Both of Rahul's centuries against New Zealand have come while batting at number five. In the history of the format, Shakib Al Hasan is the only batter to have batted at that position or lower and scored multiple centuries against the Kiwis.

While Rahul began his career as an opener and is uniquely distinguished as the only Indian batter to score a century on debut in this format, it was his transition to the middle order and taking on wicketkeeping duties that truly transformed his career.

Among WK batters who have scored more than 1000 runs, Rahul boasts an average of 59.18, placing him just behind Ab de Villiers, who has an impressive 70.54. This trend continues for batters batting at number five or lower among full member players. The Indian sensation averages 58.35, with de Villiers leading the way at 79.8.

