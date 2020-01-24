KL Rahul is playing everywhere, even both ends of pitch: Batsman survives two run out chances as Kiwi fielders mix-up

In the ongoing T20I between India and New Zealand, the Kiwis set 204 runs target for the visitors.

Now during the chase, India lost an early wicket - Rohit Sharma - and skipper Virat Kohli came to the crease. He along with KL Rahul are making sure to put runs on the board, but they sure gave fans a scare.

During Hamish Bennett's over, a wrong call from the captain got KL Rahul and Kohli on the same side of the pitch.

The ball was hit gently towards short cover and initially, Rahul hesitated but seeing Kohli not backing away from the run, he went for it.

Soon Kohli decided not to take the run and Rahul was already on his side. The cover fielder had more time than he thought for the throw and he could have even thrown at the bowler but instead, he went for the direct hit and misses.

The mid-wicket fielder, who had backed up also had a chance but his throw at the bowler's end wasn't great.

Two-run out chances missed and Rahul survives and seeing this netizen expressed their happiness.

What the heck Now Kl Rahul is playing everywhere.. He's Batsman, WK, Opener, Finisher, Now he's playing on both ends of the pitch too. Unbelievable #NZvsIND — Anshuman (@Anshuman99m) January 24, 2020

When I'm trying to sleep and someone switch on the light. #NZvsIND #KLRahul pic.twitter.com/iMI0dBnNCp — Pranjul Sharma (@Pranjultweet) January 24, 2020

As for now, India have lost four wickets at regular intervals and look to keep the scoreboard ticking.

For the series, India will play a full-fledged tour - 5 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 2 Tests - with the 1st T20I beginning on January 24.