KL Rahul gets wedding gifts worth crores from Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, details inside

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty

Star Indian cricketer KL Rahul got married to Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty on Monday (January 23) at an intimate ceremony in Khandala. Athiya is the daughter of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty and the wedding took place at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala.

The wedding ceremony was attended by many well-known faces of Bollywood and other celebrities.

It is to be noted that Rahul’s Team India mates like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and others failed to attend the wedding ceremony as they were busy with their match commitment. Team India was scheduled to play 3rd ODI against New Zealand on Tuesday (January 24) and that’s why Kohli and others failed to make it to the wedding.

Though Kohli could not make it to the wedding, he gave a very memorable gift to Rahul and Athiya.

According to reports, Kohli has gifted a BMW car to KL Rahul and Athiya. It is reported that the price of the car is reportedly 2.17 crore.

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni also gifted a precious thing to Rahul. Some reports claimed that Dhoni has gifted a Kawasaki Ninja bike to the Lucknow Supergiants captain. The market price of this bike is around Rs 80 lakh.