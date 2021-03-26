India vs England 2nd ODI: KL Rahul finally explains reason behind celebration after scoring a century

KL Rahul made sure to shut down all critics as he stormed back in form as he smashed his fifth ODI ton in the second clash against England at the MCA in Pune on March 26.

The Karnataka lad scored his ODI century off 108 balls and did his signature celebration as he covered his ears and got good applause from the dressing room. He reached the milestone with a gentle tuck through mid-wicket.

KL Rahul, however, could not stay till the end as Tom Curran finally got the dangerman out. Rahul wanted to pull the ball over the deep square leg but it was foxed by the variation. He ended up mistiming it straight down deep square leg's throat.

Despite the wicket, the damage was done as India managed to score 336 for the fall of six wickets. So during the break of the innings, the keeper-batsman was asked the reason behind his celebration and he said it is self-explanatory.

He said, "It is just to shut out the noise, not to disrespect anyone. There are people out there who try to pull you down, at times you need to neglect them. So that's just a message to shut out that noise".

Rahul also spoke about his partnerships with Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant. He said, " It was a hot day and it was important for us to get a partnership. Really happy with what we have achieved after 50 overs. Scoring runs makes you confident, and that's what you want to do.

"I was disappointed after the T20 series, but that's how the game goes. Few quality shots eased my nerves. Really happy I was able to build those partnerships with Virat and Rishabh".