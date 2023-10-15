Headlines

Meet daughter-in-law of Indian businessman with Rs 24,980 crore net worth, litigator-turned-founder, runs...

'Suspended, deleted or disabled': Prabhas' Instagram account disappears, fans react

Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh say hi to paps, walks holding Taimur's hand: Watch

This Rajasthan village celebrates birth of every girl child by planting 111 trees, details inside

Israel-Hamas war: Iran trying to open second war against Israel in Syria, says Israeli official

KL Rahul earns 'Best Fielder of the Match' honors as India triumphs over Pakistan in World Cup 2023

KL Rahul shines as 'Best Fielder of the Match' in India's dominant World Cup victory over Pakistan.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 05:21 PM IST

In a stunning display of cricketing prowess, KL Rahul was awarded the "Best Fielder of the Match" title by India's fielding coach, T. Dilip, following their resounding victory over Pakistan in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

India's triumph over their arch-rivals was marked by a brilliant all-round performance, with bowlers claiming crucial wickets and Rohit Sharma delivering a spectacular 86. Fielding also played a crucial role as the Indian team displayed remarkable skills in not letting any chances slip through their grasp, KL. Rahul, in particular, showcased his fielding excellence behind the stumps, punctuating it with a breathtaking catch to dismiss Imam-ul-Haq, courtesy of Hardik Pandya's precise delivery. This wicket helped India secure their second pivotal breakthrough of the day. T. Dilip applauded the collective fielding effort and, in the end, bestowed the coveted award upon Rahul, much to the jubilation of the squad.

This new accolade, known as the "Best Fielder" award, was introduced by the Indian cricket team during the ODI World Cup match against Australia on October 8. T. Dilip, the team's fielding coach, unveiled this honor to acknowledge exceptional fielding contributions that significantly enhance the team's performance.

The maiden recipient of this prestigious award was none other than the former Indian captain, Virat Kohli. His extraordinary fielding skills during the match against Australia played a pivotal role in India's victory. Kohli's fielding prowess was on full display as he took two game-changing catches, including a sensational grab that sent Mitchell Marsh packing, thanks to Jasprit Bumrah's pinpoint bowling. The second catch was a crucial dismissal of Adam Zampa off the bowling of Hardik Pandya.

Shardul Thakur, who earlier secured the award with his brilliant catch to dismiss Rahmanullah Gurbaz, has now won the title for the second time, further solidifying India's commitment to top-notch fielding.

 

