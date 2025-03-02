CRICKET
Team India’s star batter Virat Kohli is set to achieve a major milestone on Sunday as he plays his 300th One Day International (ODI) against New Zealand. Kohli will become only the seventh Indian cricketer to reach this landmark, joining legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, and MS Dhoni.
Kohli’s remarkable career has made him one of the greatest batters in Indian cricket history. His teammate KL Rahul praised him ahead of the match, calling him a “great servant of Indian cricket” and an “important senior player.” Rahul expressed his admiration, saying, “Words fall short to describe his impact. He has been a phenomenal player.”
Kohli comes into this match in fine form, having scored a century in India’s previous game. Rahul emphasised how important it is for players like Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shubman Gill to perform well, especially in big matches. “It’s great to see Virat in form. His century in the last match was much needed, and he is batting really well,” Rahul said.
The Indian team has already secured a spot in the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy. However, their match against New Zealand will decide their final position in Group A. Rahul also wished for more centuries from Kohli and Rohit, stating that the team relies on them in crucial games.
“Virat and Rohit have always stepped up when needed. Hopefully, there are many more hundreds and matches ahead for them,” he added.
