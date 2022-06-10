Headlines

Cricket

KL Rahul believes 'setbacks < comebacks' after injury rules him out of India vs South Africa

The opening batter can be seen toiling it hard in the gym and captioned that comebacks are often greater than setbacks.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 10, 2022, 08:17 PM IST

In the absence of the regular captain Rohit Sharma, BCCI had named KL Rahul as the stand-in skipper, however, the batter got injured just a day before the 1st  T20I game and was ruled out series.

READ | IND vs SA: KL Rahul 'gutted' for not leading Team India at home against South Africa in T20Is

However, this did not come as a setback for the 30-year-old, who gave fans a glimpse of his gym session. The opening batter can be seen toiling it hard in the gym and captioned that comebacks are often greater than setbacks.

The right-hander will soon have to report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru where the medical team will assess his injury and decide if he is fit for future assignments.

The cricketer will be eyeing to get fit in time as Team India has an important Test game scheduled against England. The Men in Blue will leave for the UK later this month to lock horns in a one-off Test match, followed by three T20Is and as many ODIs.

