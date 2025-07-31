KL Rahul becomes IPL 2026 trade hot property as CSK, KKR, RR enter fierce race

Samson was thought to be going to CSK as a future replacement for MS Dhoni, but now CSK might think Rahul is a better fit. This possible change by Chennai adds excitement to the trade period, as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and RR are also said to want Rahul.

The IPL 2026 trade window is causing a lot of talk, and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) might be changing their plan, possibly switching from wanting Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) captain Sanju Samson to Delhi Capitals’ (DC) star, KL Rahul. Samson was thought to be going to CSK as a future replacement for MS Dhoni, but now CSK might think Rahul is a better fit. This possible change by Chennai adds excitement to the trade period, as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and RR are also said to want Rahul.

CSK is reportedly interested in Rahul because he is adaptable. Besides batting well, Rahul is calm and has leadership skills similar to MS Dhoni, making him a good choice for captain in the future. He can also keep wicket and bat, which fills a couple of needs for the Super Kings as they rebuild after Dhoni.

Meanwhile, KKR is reportedly really interested in getting KL Rahul from DC. KKR’s 2025 season showed problems with their foreign wicket-keeping choices, and getting a domestic keeper-batter like Rahul would free up an overseas spot, giving them more choices in building their squad. KKR’s assistant coach, Abhishek Nayar, is said to be close to Rahul, which could help in a trade. There is even talk of KKR offering Rahul the captaincy, especially after their bad 2025 season with Ajinkya Rahane.

RR, on the other hand, is in a tough spot. If Sanju Samson is traded to CSK, RR would be without a captain and a good Indian keeper-batter. If that happens, KL Rahul could become their main target. RR might even think about trading Shimron Hetmyer to DC as part of a deal to get Rahul, who would easily fit into their leadership and top order.

The IPL 2026 trade window, which started a week after the IPL 2025 final and lasts until a week before the 2026 auction, should be busy. Since Indian wicketkeeper-batters who can also lead and play well regularly are rare, KL Rahul is worth a lot. DC has a big choice to make: should they build their team around Rahul for the long term, or trade him for a high price? If they decide to trade him, CSK seems to be trying hard to get him, which could change the IPL a lot for years to come.

