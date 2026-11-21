KL Rahul's century has brought Team India back into the game against the Blackcaps, while he became the first Indian opener to score Test hundreds in all four SENA countries.

KL Rahul added another jewel to his crown by slamming a century against New Zealand in the Wellington Test on Day 3. With this ton, he became the first Indian opener to score Test centuries in all four SENA nations, which include South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia. KL also became the second Asian to achieve this feat after Pakistan's Saeed Anwar. This was his 13th Test hundred and the 10th one overseas.

KL Rahul's century also made him Team India's leading run-scorer in the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. This is also the first Test century by an Indian on New Zealand soil in 12 years, with the last one coming by Ajinkya Rahane in February 2014 at the same venue.

Eight Asian players to score a century in all SENA nations

Mohammed Azharuddin

Sachin Tendulkar

Saeed Anwar

Rahul Dravid

Younis Khan

Kumar Sangakkara

Virat Kohli

KL Rahul

IND vs NZ Wellington Test Day 3

KL Rahul began his innings at 52 not out on Day 3, along with Devdutt Padikkal. The duo kept the Kiwis at bay and helped India build a strong second-wicket partnership after Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal on the previous day.

Indian skipper Shubman Gill won the Toss and elected to field first against the hosts. Batting first, the Blackcaps posted 368 runs, courtesy of magnificent centuries from Glenn Phillips and Henry Nicholls, as the hosts at one point were five down for just 70 runs.

Meanwhile, after the end of the second Session on Day 3, India are in a commanding position with 344/2 and KL Rahul 124 (265) and Shubman Gill 36 (40) out in the middle.