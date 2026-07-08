KL Rahul back in T20Is? Former India star makes strong case after consecutive England defeats

India's back-to-back defeats to England in the T20I series have reignited calls for KL Rahul's return. A former India cricketer believes the experienced opener can bring much-needed stability and composure to the batting lineup as the visitors fight to stay alive in the series.

Former India opener S Ramesh has called for KL Rahul’s comeback to the T20I squad after India’s tough run on their UK tour. So far, the Men in Blue haven’t picked up a single win, losing both T20Is against Ireland and suffering back-to-back defeats against England. The first match of the series didn’t happen because of rain, but the rest haven’t gone India’s way—losing the second game by four wickets, then getting thrashed by 125 runs in the third. KL Rahul hasn’t featured in T20Is since 2022, and hasn’t really been in the discussion for a spot since then.

Rahul was actually the vice-captain during the 2022 T20 World Cup, where India fell short in the semi-final against England. After that, the selectors dropped him from the squad. Ramesh, sharing his thoughts on Instagram, said, “The next T20 World Cup’s going to be played on challenging pitches in Australia and New Zealand. India needs batters who are comfortable against top-class fast bowling. The first guy I think of is KL Rahul. He’s answered criticism about his strike rate with his performance in this IPL—he’s one of only three batsmen ever to score a 150.”

Ramesh also pointed out how India needs batsmen who can face fast bowlers like Archer in Australia, and players who can steady things under pressure. He warned that just swinging for sixes and fours risks repeating those low totals, like getting bowled out for 70 or 80. “That’s why players like KL Rahul are so important,” he said.

Rahul has always scored solidly in the IPL, but his strike rate kept coming up as a talking point. This past season, though, he crossed 150 for the first time since 2018, piling up 593 runs at a strike rate of 174.41.

Looking at his numbers, Rahul has 2,265 runs in 72 T20Is, striking at nearly 140, with two centuries and 22 fifties. Despite the stats, he’s never won a T20 World Cup, and most people see his T20I career as all but done.

That being said, Rahul is still very much part of India’s Test and ODI teams. He recently returned to the leadership group in Tests and was even named vice-captain again.

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