HomeCricket

Cricket

KL Rahul assumes vice-captaincy after Hardik Pandya ruled out of World Cup 2023

In response to Hardik Pandya's unfortunate ankle injury, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has appointed KL Rahul as the vice- captain of the Indian team for the ongoing Cricket World Cup.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 05:12 PM IST

In response to Hardik Pandya's unfortunate ankle injury, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has appointed KL Rahul as the vice- captain of the Indian team for the ongoing Cricket World Cup. The announcement comes following the confirmation by the International Cricket Council (ICC) of Pandya's unavailability for the remainder of the tournament. Pandya, who had been named the vice-captain before the World Cup, missed multiple matches due to his injury sustained during the game against Bangladesh. With Pandya ruled out, the senior selection committee made the decision to designate Rahul as Rohit Sharma's deputy.

A BCCI official shared, "The BCCI has appointed KL Rahul as the vice- captain of the Indian team for the remainder of the World Cup. He was informed about it on Saturday morning by chairman of selection committee Ajit Agarkar, who is traveling with the team," in his new role as vice-captain, Rahul, who had been participating in bowlers' meetings as a specialist wicket-keeper, will now actively engage in all team meetings involving bowlers and batsmen. The team management will consult him on critical decisions. One factor contributing to the selection committee's preference for Rahul over pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is his unique vantage point as a wicket-keeper, allowing him to gain a better understanding of the game's dynamics as it unfolds.

Rahul has already made a significant impact in the World Cup, particularly with his performance behind the stumps. During a recent press conference, he disclosed his efforts to become more resilient and impervious to "outside noise" by seeking professional assistance. He mentioned taking inspiration from skipper Rohit Sharma, who has maintained his presence on social media over the past few months.

I have put a lot of effort into this. I tried to address it. Outside noise for a long time, I thought it won't affect me, but in the last year or so it started affecting me, Rahul explained during a media interaction in Lucknow. "I tried to work on that side. Mentally you need to get a lot stronger, a lot more thick-skinned. So yeah, that really helped me being away from the game. There are specialists, batting specialists, bowling specialists, there are specialist mental coaches that you can really use and can work with if you feel that it will help. So, I tried a bit of everything," he added.

