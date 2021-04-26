IPL 2021: KKR wins toss and opts to bowl first, Eoin Morgan goes with same team against Punjab Kings

Match 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 saw Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) win the toss and opting to field first against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Eoin Morgan said he is going in with the same team. He added, "We're looking to make a big step forward today. We believe in the guys within the squad and the playing XI. Moving forward, we'll see a lot more depth from our squad. I think there is only way to go (from here). Getting on a losing streak can hurt a bit. We have the opportunity to turn it around and we know it can change quickly".

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.