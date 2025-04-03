KKR vs SRH: The Knights Riders not only set a formidable target of 200/6 but also annihilated the Sunrisers' batting order by dismissing them for a mere 120 runs in just 16.4 overs.

Kolkata Knight Riders marked their second win of IPL 2025 after an 80-run victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata. After a couple of nerve-racking matches against the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the defending champions finally found their rhythm and clinched the win at the historic Eden Gardens.

Hyderabad was never in the contest after Klaasen’s fighting effort of 33 runs and 27 runs from Kamindu Mendis. The rest faltered once again as Travis Head scored 4, Abhishek Sharma 2, and Ishan Kishan 2, marking a second frustrating outing in a row for numerous players.

Knight Riders had a clear path to victory after the second wicket fell at 82, with Varun Chakravarthy leading Knight Riders and taking 3 wickets while partners in crime, Vaibhav Arora, took 3 to skittle the remained of the Chennai side.

Alongside Shimron Hetmyer, Venkatesh Iyer scored a blistering 60 of 29 balls with 7 fours and 3 sixes while Raghuvanshi contributed with a fantastic 50 off 32 balls with 5 fours and 2 sixes. Rinku Singh finished off the innings in style with 32 runs of just 17 balls to leave him unbeaten, hitting 4 fours and a six.

Mohammed Shami, Pat Cummins, Zeeshan Ansari, Harshal Patel, and Kamindu Mendis each picked a wicket, giving a balanced performance as Shami’s spearheaded the bowling attack.