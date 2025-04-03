KKR vs SRH Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Players' list, team news, and injury updates for match 15 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will square off in the Indian Premier League's 15th game at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. With one victory and two losses in their first three games of the season, Sunrisers Hyderabad has had a mixed start. Despite winning their opening game against Rajasthan, they have suffered heavy losses in their previous two games, which has affected their net run rate. The group is committed to showing off their full ability and making a strong return.

Similarly, Kolkata Knight Riders have also secured one win and suffered two losses in their three matches so far. Their recent loss to Mumbai Indians, where they were bowled out for 116 runs, has motivated them to deliver a better performance in the upcoming match.

Match Details

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 15th Match

Date & Time: Apr 03, 07:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Injuries/Availability: There are no injury concerns for either team.

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-Keepers: Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock

Batters: Travis Head (c), Ajinkya Rahane, AniketVerma

All-rounders: Sunil Narine (vc), Abhishek Sharma, K Nitesh Reddy

Bowlers: Varun Chakravarthy, Pat Cummins

KKR vs SRH My Dream11 Team

Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock (vc), Travis Head, Ajinkya Rahane, Sunil Narine, Abhishek Sharma (c), K Nitesh Reddy, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshal Patel, Pat Cummins

Predicted playing XIs

KKR: Sunil Narine, Quinton de Kock(wk), Ajinkya Rahane©, Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Manish Pandey

SRH: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(wk), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins©, Zeeshan Ansari, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Shami, Wiaan Mulder

