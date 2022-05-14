KKR vs SRH IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Kolkata Knight vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Riders match

KKR beat Mumbai Indians in their previous game by 52 runs. They needed this big win to better their net run rate after they lost against LSG in the previous match by 75 runs. KKR need to win both their final two matches to give themselves a chance of making it to the playoffs.
READ: IPL 2022: Hilarious scenes as cat interrupts play during PBKS vs RCB match, video viral
On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad is seventh in the table and a win here will put them in a good position as we move towards the business end of the tournament.
When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders start?
The IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be played on May 14 (Saturday) at 07:30 PM IST.
Where will the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders take place?
The IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at MCA Stadium, Pune.
READ: 'David Warner partied more than practice, we sent him back': Virender Sehwag's stunning revelation
Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders in India?
The IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.
How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders in India?
The IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.