KKR vs RR, IPL 2026: Rinku Singh stars with 50 as Kolkata Knight Riders seal first win with gutsy chase

Rinku Singh smashed a crucial half-century to guide Kolkata Knight Riders to their first win of the IPL 2026 season, anchoring a gutsy run chase with a composed and match-winning knock.

There’s something about the Eden Gardens lights and a tense chase that seems to bring out the best in Rinku Singh. For a Kolkata Knight Riders team weighed down by heartbreak and a string of close calls, their hometown hero finally gave them the jolt they needed. On Sunday, Rinku’s unbeaten 53 from just 34 balls powered KKR to a dramatic four-wicket win over the surging Rajasthan Royals. It was their first victory of IPL 2026—a moment the whole team, and their fans, were desperate for.

Rajasthan had started strong after winning the toss and batting first. Yashasvi Jaiswal (39) and young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (46) took apart the KKR pace attack and raced to 81 without loss in under nine overs. The mood shifted fast, though, when KKR’s spin duo—Varun Chakaravarthy (3/14) and Sunil Narine (2/26)—came on. They tightened the screws. Suddenly, Royals were five down with only 124 on the board as the pitch started helping the spinners. Kartik Tyagi finished the job, picking up three wickets in a single over, and Rajasthan just limped to 155 for nine.

KKR’s chase couldn’t have started worse. Jofra Archer knocked Tim Seifert over with the very first ball, and captain Ajinkya Rahane followed soon after—both gone for ducks. The Eden crowd went dead quiet. Cameron Green tried to fight back with 27, but by the 14th over Kolkata were 85 for six, the required rate close to 12 an over, and not much batting left. Rajasthan looked certain to pile on more misery.

Then everything changed when Rinku Singh walked in. He kept his cool where others panicked, and found a reliable partner in Anukul Roy, who hammered 29 off just 16 balls. Together, they stitched an unbroken 76-run stand that turned the whole match upside down. The defining moment came in the 16th over—19 runs smashed off Ravi Bishnoi, including two monster sixes. Rinku read the field beautifully, targeting the short boundaries and taking on Archer with total control in the penultimate over.

With just nine runs needed from the last over, Rajasthan handed the ball to Brijesh Sharma. Rinku wasted no time. He pulled a slower bouncer for four, then drove another boundary through the covers. To finish, he top-edged a six over the keeper and sent the home crowd into a frenzy with two balls left.

This win hauls KKR off the bottom of the table and puts some real fight back into a season that looked lost. For Rajasthan, it’s a rough reminder—no game is safe when you’re up against a finisher like Rinku Singh.

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