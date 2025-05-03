KKR vs RR Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Players' list, team news, and injury updates for match 53 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals.

The upcoming match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2025 season is set to take place on May 4 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Both teams are currently in close proximity to each other on the points table, with KKR holding the seventh position with four wins and five losses, still in contention for a playoff spot.

On the other hand, RR finds themselves at the eighth spot in the points table, already eliminated from playoff contention with three wins and eight losses. KKR will be looking to secure a significant victory against RR to keep their playoff hopes alive, while RR will aim to play spoiler and end their season on a high note with a couple of wins in their remaining matches.

The rivalry between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals has been a closely contested one in IPL history. Out of the 31 matches played between the two teams, KKR has emerged victorious 15 times, while RR has claimed victory on 14 occasions, with two matches ending in no result.

Match Details

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, 53rd Match

Date & Time: May 04, 03:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Dhruv Jurel

Batters: Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetymer

All-Rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Riyan Parag

Bowlers: Varun Chakaravarthy, Maheesha Theekshana

KKR vs RR My Dream11 Team

Dhruv Jurel, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sunil Narine, Riyan Parag, Varun Chakaravarthy, Maheesha Theekshana, Jofra Archer, Harshit Rana

Predicted playing XIs

KKR: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Harshit Rana, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy

RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi

