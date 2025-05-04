KKR vs RR Highlights: Ajinkya Rahane-led side and defending champions man aged to clinch the game by 1 run, which went all the way to the last ball of the match. See the detailed match report here.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Highlights: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 could not have gotten more exciting than this. The result of the game was due till the last ball, and somehow the defending champions managed to clinch the game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). In the nail-biting finish, RR skipper Riyan Parag's 95 went in vain as no other batter could stay at the crease for long. Check out the detailed match report here.

Toss

Kolkata Knight Riders' skipper Ajinkya Rahane flipped the Toss coin, and the Rajasthan Royals captain called for Tails. It landed in the favour of the captain of the home side, and he chose to bat first at Eden Gardens. There were many changes in the squads of both teams.

First Innings

Batting first after winning the toss, KKR openers Sunil Narine and Rahmanullah Gurbaz came out to bat. The first breakthrough for RR came in the Powerplay in the form of Sunil Narine, who scored just 11. Gurbaz, along with skipper Ajinkya Rahane, tried to build a partnership, but that also didn't last long. However, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Andre Russell gave stability to KKR's innings in the middle overs, with the help of which the Men in Purple and Golden managed to put a 200+ score on board in 20 overs. For RR, Riyan Parag, Maheesh Theekshana, Jofra Archer, and Yudhvir Singh picked one wicket each.

Second Innings

Chasing 207, Rajasthan Royals openers Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal came out to bat. KKR got its first breakthrough in the form of the 14-year-old prodigy, who again fell over a loose shot. After losing two wickets in the Powerplay, RR lost a couple more in quick succession, courtesy of spinners Varun Chakaravarthy and Moeen Ali. RR lost half of its batting lineup within 8 overs. However, on one side, skipper Riyan Parag kept hopes of RR fans alive, but in the death overs, he also got dismissed also missing his century by 5 runs. In the end, KKR clinched the game by 1 run, keeping their Playoffs dreams alive.