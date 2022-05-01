IPL 2022 KKR vs RR Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match

KKR will face off against RR on Monday in IPL 2022

The 47th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will see Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Monday. It has been a strange season so far for Shreyas Iyer-led KKR who are currently languishing in eighth place on the league table, after suffering five defeats in a row.

The Shah Rukh Khan co-owned franchise began the campaign well, but since then their form has tailed off and they will try to bounce back against Rajasthan Royals who currently sit pretty in second place on the league standings.

Sanju Samson's forces lost their recent game against Mumbai Indians, but they are looking like genuine title contenders, with the likes of Jos Buttler, Yuzvendra Chahal and others in stunning form.

So, while KKR will try and lift themselves up into the playoff places, RR will look to strengthen their grip on the second place, as they trail league leaders Gujarat Titans by four points.

Dream11 Prediction – KKR vs RR – IPL 2022

​Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler

Batters: Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana

All-rounders: Shimron Hetmyer, Sunil Narine, R Ashwin

Bowlers: Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings/ Baba Indrajith (wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh/Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy/Harshit Rana

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (captain/wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Daryl Mitchell/Karun Nair, Riyan Parag, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shimron Hetmyer, Sunil Narine, R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Match Details

The match begins at 07:30 PM IST and will take place at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Monday, May 2, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.