Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell made history by becoming the first overseas batter to score 1000 IPL runs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Russell, a key player for KKR since 2014, achieved this milestone during the IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. While Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa had previously achieved this feat, Russell became the first international player to do so. In addition, Russell reached 2500 runs for KKR in the tournament during his impressive unbeaten knock of 57 runs off just 25 balls.

Russell showcased his exceptional skills by scoring a quick 50 off just 22 balls, helping Kolkata Knight Riders post a challenging total of 206 for 4 in their crucial IPL match against Rajasthan Royals.

Despite a slow start to the season, the 37-year-old Jamaican displayed his power-hitting prowess by smashing 57 runs off 25 balls, including four boundaries and six sixes. With Russell's explosive batting, KKR scored 85 runs in the last five overs of the innings.

Youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi provided valuable support to Russell by scoring 44 runs off 31 balls, contributing to a crucial partnership of 61 runs off 33 deliveries for the fifth wicket. Rinku Singh also played a quick cameo, scoring 19 not out off just six balls, to help KKR finish strong.

Russell reached his first half-century of the season in style, hitting a 148kph full toss from Archer for a six and following it up with a powerful boundary. Despite a dropped catch on the final ball of the over, Russell's exceptional performance was a highlight of the match.

