KKR vs RCB, IPL 2025: Virat Kohli holds the record for the most runs scored in IPL history, with an impressive total of 8004 runs in 252 matches.

Virat Kohli is all set and excited to show off his skills in the upcoming IPL 2025 season, kicking off on March 22 with a thrilling match between the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the legendary Eden Gardens.

Virat, who just played a key role in India's win at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai, enters the 18th season of this competition full of confidence. As the all-time leading run-scorer in IPL history, he is anxious to add to his tally at Eden Gardens, where he has appeared in 13 games since the competition began in 2008.

Even though he has scored 371 runs in 12 innings at an average of 37.10 and a strike rate of 130.17 at Eden Gardens, with just one half-century to his name, Virat is determined to make a significant impact this season. With a total of 8004 runs in 252 IPL matches, he has an impressive track record against Kolkata Knight Riders, racking up 962 runs in 34 matchups against RCB's biggest rivals.

If Virat manages to score 38 runs in the opening match, he will join an elite group of batters who have surpassed the 1000-run milestone against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, becoming the first player to achieve this against four different teams in the tournament's history.

Amid the chatter about Virat's strike rate in recent IPL seasons, veteran cricketer Piyush Chawla pointed out that a strike rate of 130 or 140 is quite commendable for a player of Virat's caliber and role, brushing aside any worries about his performance.

"He is somebody who has always delivered for his team. If you see the numbers, the number speaks for itself. And strike rate, we talk about so much. But his strike rate is always good 130 plus, 140. Because you need one player who wants to, you know, as a team management, you want him to hold the one end. And if somebody, like Virat doing the job for the team and that too at a strike rate of 130, that is really good. 130, 140 around. We talk so much without like, you know, thinking about that much about it," Piyush told ANI.

