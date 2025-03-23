A video from the IPL 2025 inaugural game between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is doing rounds on social media wherein a Virat Kohli's fan is seen breaching Eden Gardens' security to met his favourite star during the match. Check out the viral video.

Virat Kohli is not just a star for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), he is an emotion for millions across the globe. A video of one of his millions of fans is doing rounds on social media wherein he is seen breaching the Eden Gardens security to meet his favourite star during the inaugural IPL 2025 game between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and RCB. The incident occurred when RCB was chasing the target of 175 against KKR and Kohli had just hit his half-century. One young fan rushed onto the ground, came close to Kohli, touched his feet, and hugged him. However, the ground security was quick enough to respond, removing the fan from the ground.

A fan touched Virat Kohli's feet during RCB vs KKR match.#RCBvsKKR | #KKRvsRCBpic.twitter.com/S5VRfvUOBN — Don Cricket (@doncricket_) March 23, 2025

The level of fan following for Kohli can be understood by the fact that the match was being held in KKR's home ground but throughout the game and even during the Opening Ceremony of IPL 2025, chants of 'Kohli, Kohli' and 'RCB, RCB' were heard.

Virat Kohli vs KKR

On Saturday in the inaugural IPL 2025 game between RCB and defending champions KKR, Kohli dominated with his bat while chasing down the target of 175. where he played an unbeaten innings of 59 runs off just 36 balls. He opened the RCB batting with Phil Salt and the duo thrashed KKR's bowling side comfortably. RCB clinched the game easily by losing just three wickets and 22 balls remaining.

Upcoming matches

On Sunday, it is the first double header of the season. The first match is between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). The second main event game is between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).